Isaiah 117 House launches campaign in Greenville Co.

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster care placement is expanding to Greenville.

South Carolina will be the eighth state an Isaiah 117 home will be in.

“This is God-sized activity, and it’s just not one person. It’s a whole community,” said Erin Sammet, who lives in Greer.

The community is a vision of Isaiah 117 Founder and Executive Director Ronda Paulson.

“It’s a simple fact that there’s a child in need, and we can do something,” she said.

It started in 2015 when Paulson’s family picked up their first foster child at the back door of a county DSS building. He was dirty, in clothes that didn’t fit, with little to no possessions.

“They hear a child is removed, and they think well that’s good. They don’t understand that there is a gap between the time that child is removed and the time placement is found,” said Paulson.

Two years later, Isaiah 117 began to help in the time between when a child is taken from a home to when they are placed with a foster family.

“To enter foster care knowing you are loved, that God has never forgotten you, that your needs are going to be met. That changes the trajectory of that child’s life,” explained Paulson.

This is what an Isaiah 117 House looks like, stocked with toys, clean clothes, and more.

Before Sammet moved to Greer, she volunteered as a caregiver at one of the homes in Indiana.

“Just not knowing anything about foster care placement. It’s just eyes are open,” she said.

412 kids are in the foster care system in Greenville County. Sheree Bagley has been a foster parent for seven and a half years and has fostered 14 kids.

“There are no perfect children. The children that are not in foster care are not perfect, but they still need love. They still need to have someone to be there for them, to support them,” said Bagley.

Jenna Weaver is also a foster parent and is leading the Greenville expansion.

“People coming already with things they want to do or donate or connections they want to make,” she said.

The goal is to eventually build an Isaiah 117 home within a five-to-ten-minute drive of the DSS building on Halton Road.

“We will spend six months telling everybody about removal day and what that looks like. With the dream of this house being open to accept children,” she said.

For more information, contact Weaver at jenna.weaver@isaiah117house.com

