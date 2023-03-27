Man accused of ‘severely’ stabbing elderly person arrested, deputies say

Thomas Fecke
Thomas Fecke(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he was accused of stabbing an elderly person.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call came in reference to a stabbing in the Hot Springs town limits.

Once on scene, deputies found a elderly person who had been severely stabbed, and they were flown to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies learned the suspect, Thomas Fecke, had already fled the crime scene.

Deputies issued a warrant for Fecke’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Fecke was later arrested while Madison County deputies and Marshall Police were conducting surveillance near a residence in Marshall when they noticed him pulling into a parking lot.

He is currently being held under a $500,000 bond at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office also said Fecke was previously arrested on an unrelated matter on Saturday, March 25, but bonded out.

