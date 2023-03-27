Man serving life for Reedy River murders again eligible for parole

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The man convicted of murdering three Greenville County girls in the 1970s and dumping their bodies in the Reedy River has another chance at parole on Wednesday.

This is the 20th time Charles Williams, now 72, has been eligible for release. He is serving three consecutive life sentences for the killings of 16-year-old Kathy Smith, her friend 17-year-old Cynthia Jones, and an unrelated victim 19-year-old Rhonda Adams.

“This is always a tough time for our family,” said Kathy’s sister Vita Smith. “We have knots in our stomach every time.”

When Kathy went missing in September 1975, she was initially considered a runaway. Her mother, Clemilee Smith, knew better.

“I had a feeling deep inside,” Smith told the Associated Press at the time. “Something I can’t rightly say about. But something that told me to keep looking.”

Clemilee Smith fought hard to bring attention to the case, contacting radio stations and newspapers, paying for a personal ad with information about her daughter’s disappearance, and even writing the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A month later, Kathy Smith’s body was found in the Reedy River along with the other teenage victims and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office launched a triple murder investigation.

Smith and Jones went to a Greenville High School football game the night they disappeared. Afterward, witnesses spotted them at a juke joint on Anderson Road before Williams, known back then as “Goldie McCrary,” raped them, drugged them, shaved their hair, and threw their bodies in the river.

The Smith family has fought for decades to keep Williams behind bars. They believe a book, the autobiography of a well-known pimp in the 60s and 70s, found in Williams’ motel room after the murders gives insight into his motive.

“He relived the life of Iceberg Slim,” Clemilee Smith told FOX Carolina in 2014.

Clemilee Smith attended parole hearings for Williams every other year before her death in 2020. Now her children carry on her fight.

“He took something from us that we can never get back,” said Mary Harrison, Kathy Smith’s older sister, before Williams’ last parole hearing in 2021. “I don’t think he should ever be let out.”

Williams is currently incarcerated at the Broad River Correctional Institute.

