NC fugitive arrested after deputies respond to disturbance call

Makayla Mae Briggs, 25
Makayla Mae Briggs, 25(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a woman with outstanding arrest warrants for being a fugitive of justice from North Carolina was arrested on Saturday.

According to arrest warrants, 25-year-old Makayla Mae Briggs is a fugitive of justice from North Carolina with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of stolen firearms charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were responding to a call for service involving a disturbance on Echo Hill Trail, near Seneca. Once on scene, deputies began an investigation into a reported assault, and Briggs was arrested.

After further investigation into Briggs, deputies learned she was wanted out of North Carolina for drug trafficking.

The Oconee County deputies said a hold was placed on her by the Lincolnton Police Department in North Carolina.

