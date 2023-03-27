NCAA Elite Eight: Gamecocks prepare to face Maryland

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today is hype day (again) for the Gamecock Women’s Basketball team.

The No. 1 Gamecocks will face No. 7 Maryland Monday at 7 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

The Gamecocks previously battled the Terrapins in November, winning the game 85-56.

South Carolina leads the nation this season in scoring defense, winning games at every scoring level.

The Gamecocks advanced to the next round after beating UCLA 59 to 43 Saturday.

