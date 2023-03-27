NCAA Elite Eight: Gamecocks prepare to face Maryland

Dawn Staley on playing against Maryland
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today is hype day (again) for the Gamecock Women’s Basketball team.

The No. 1 Gamecocks will face No. 7 Maryland Monday at 7 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

The Gamecocks previously battled the Terrapins in November, winning the game 85-56.

South Carolina leads the nation this season in scoring defense, winning games at every scoring level.

The Gamecocks advanced to the next round after beating UCLA 59 to 43 Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Cateran's restaurant closing after more than four decades on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Upstate family-owned restaurant serves last meal
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
Spartanburg Police investigate homicide after 21-year-old shot
Greenville police are responding to a scene in downtown Greenville after shots were fired in a...
1 injured, police investigating after shooting outside parking garage
Jorden Shyann Nebling
Deputies searching for information regarding missing Greenville Co. woman

Latest News

Dawn Staley on Maryland
Dawn Staley on Maryland
Dawn Staley post game
Dawn Staley post game
The Gamecocks won game one, 10-6, before shutting out the Colonials, 5-0, in game two.
Gamecocks baseball sweeps Mizzou
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley talks to players on the bench during the second half of...
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley praised for calling timeout