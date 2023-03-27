Prisma Health reopens ER after 3 years of being closed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health said it will reopen the emergency department at its North Greenville Hospital after 3 years of being closed.

The hospital said the project was made possible by a public-private partnership between Prisma Health and Greenville County.

In September of 2022, the county approved $13.49 million in one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds to help reopen the emergency department which had been closed in 2020 when the hospital was used as a COVID unit. Prisma Health started walk-in primary care in that space to address the urgent care needs of the community.

“Prisma Health is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of the communities we serve, and we are excited about offering emergency services in North Greenville,” said Prisma Health Chief Operating Officer Clarence Sevillian. “This reopening is possible because of this partnership between Greenville County and Prisma Health, and our shared commitment to encourage the health and wellbeing of all people in the North Greenville community.”

According to the hospital, the emergency department has been “extensively re-upfitted and updated”. It features eight patient treatment rooms, including a critical-care trauma room, new medical equipment, updated computer and IT support and expanded ambulance bay. The Emergency Department will be open 24/7 and be staffed by board-certified emergency medicine physicians, acute care trained nurses, paramedics, respiratory therapists and paramedics.

“We’re proud to offer close-by emergency department care to our community and will continue our efforts to invest in the expansion of healthcare beyond the ED walls, continuing our commitment to expanding primary care options in the community,” said Adrienne Talbert, COO of the North Greenville Hospital and Greenville Memorial Hospital campuses.

The hospital mentioned Walk-in Care North Greenville, which had been located in the ED footprint post-COVID, will reopen in a larger space on the North Greenville Hospital Campus in the spring.

