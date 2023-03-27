Prisma Health reopens ER after 3 years of being closed

Prisma Health reopens ER after 3 years of being closed
Prisma Health reopens ER after 3 years of being closed(Prisma Health | Prisma Health)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health said it will reopen the emergency department at its North Greenville Hospital after 3 years of being closed.

The hospital said the project was made possible by a public-private partnership between Prisma Health and Greenville County.

In September of 2022, the county approved $13.49 million in one-time federal COVID-19 relief funds to help reopen the emergency department which had been closed in 2020 when the hospital was used as a COVID unit. Prisma Health started walk-in primary care in that space to address the urgent care needs of the community.

Caption

“Prisma Health is committed to meeting the healthcare needs of the communities we serve, and we are excited about offering emergency services in North Greenville,” said Prisma Health Chief Operating Officer Clarence Sevillian. “This reopening is possible because of this partnership between Greenville County and Prisma Health, and our shared commitment to encourage the health and wellbeing of all people in the North Greenville community.”

According to the hospital, the emergency department has been “extensively re-upfitted and updated”. It features eight patient treatment rooms, including a critical-care trauma room, new medical equipment, updated computer and IT support and expanded ambulance bay. The Emergency Department will be open 24/7 and be staffed by board-certified emergency medicine physicians, acute care trained nurses, paramedics, respiratory therapists and paramedics.

“We’re proud to offer close-by emergency department care to our community and will continue our efforts to invest in the expansion of healthcare beyond the ED walls, continuing our commitment to expanding primary care options in the community,” said Adrienne Talbert, COO of the North Greenville Hospital and Greenville Memorial Hospital campuses.

The hospital mentioned Walk-in Care North Greenville, which had been located in the ED footprint post-COVID, will reopen in a larger space on the North Greenville Hospital Campus in the spring.

MORE NEWS: Isaiah 117 House launches campaign in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Cateran's restaurant closing after more than four decades on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Upstate family-owned restaurant serves last meal
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
Spartanburg Police investigate homicide after 21-year-old shot
Drying out and warming up
Storms move out, most wake up to dry weather Monday with sunshine ahead
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Police investigate homicide after victim found in home

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
One person injured in shooting in Marietta
WHNS One injured in Marietta shooting
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot in Spartanburg
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot
Cateran's closes its doors
WHNS Cateran's closes its doors
Gamecocks head to Elite 8
LIVE BLOG: Gamecocks face Maryland in Elite Eight