Reaction to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting at the Covenant Presbyterian School has left three students, three adults, and the shooter dead.

The shooter was identified as Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old woman and a former student, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The victims have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all children, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61.

Reaction to news of the tragic shooting is pouring in from all over the country, including President Biden and the First Lady.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Mayor John Cooper are also among those who have acknowledged the shooting and offered their support.

