Several displaced after fire breaks out at Easley hotel, police say

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said several guests were displaced early Monday morning following a fire at a hotel.

According to officials, crews were called to the Quality Inn on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley.

The department said an electrical fire started in the first building and office of the hotel and consumed the entire building. Officials believe the fire may be in relation to the storm overnight.

Officials said everyone was evacuated and is being placed by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

