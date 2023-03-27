Several displaced after fire breaks out at Easley hotel, police say

A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Police Department said several guests were displaced early Monday morning following a fire at a hotel.

According to officials, crews were called to the Quality Inn on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley.

The department said an electrical fire started in the first building and office of the hotel and consumed the entire building. Officials believe the fire may be in relation to the storm overnight.

Officials said everyone was evacuated and is being placed by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

