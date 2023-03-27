SLED investigating after late night shooting at SC State

SC State
SC State(Live 5)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting on campus sent SC State into lockdown over the weekend.

The university said the campus was locked down at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March, 25th. Police received reports of shots fired near the Hugine Suites student apartment complex.

The university said a video camera captured photos and a license plate of potential suspects. SLED has been requested to assist in the investigation.

The lockdown lifted at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The university said it is holding a campus safety and security meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the engineering auditorium. The emergency meeting will include Campus police, President Conyers, and student affairs. Organizers said the community will have an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns at the meeting.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
Cateran's restaurant closing after more than four decades on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Upstate family-owned restaurant serves last meal
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
Spartanburg Police investigate homicide after 21-year-old shot
Crash
Coroner responds to crash on I-85
Drying out and warming up
Storms move out, most wake up to dry weather Monday with sunshine ahead

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
One person injured in shooting in Marietta
WHNS One injured in Marietta shooting
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot in Spartanburg
Homicide investigation underway after 60-year-old shot
Cateran's closes its doors
WHNS Cateran's closes its doors
Three children have been killed in a shooting at the Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville.
VUMC: 3 students, 2 adults dead; Police say shooter also dead at the Covenant School