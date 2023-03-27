SLED investigating after late night shooting at SC State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting on campus sent SC State into lockdown over the weekend.

The university said the campus was locked down at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March, 25th. Police received reports of shots fired near the Hugine Suites student apartment complex.

The university said a video camera captured photos and a license plate of potential suspects. SLED has been requested to assist in the investigation.

The lockdown lifted at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The university said it is holding a campus safety and security meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the engineering auditorium. The emergency meeting will include Campus police, President Conyers, and student affairs. Organizers said the community will have an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns at the meeting.

