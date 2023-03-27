Upstate school wins rights to perform Frozen: The Broadway Musical

Spartanburg High School won a nationwide competition to be awarded the rights to perform the full Broadway version of Disney's Frozen: The Musical.(Spartanburg District 7)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - ‘Do you want to build a snowman?’ For the first time in South Carolina, a school is being offered the rights to the full Broadway version of Frozen.

Last fall the students at Spartanburg High School entered the nationwide competition “The United States of Frozen: Love Is an Open Door.”

The program awarded one high school in each state the right to produce Disney’s Frozen: The Broadway Musical. The district said the competition prioritized diverse and inclusive approaches to high school theater productions.

Frozen will be performed at the District Seven Fine Arts Center from April 25 to 30. The district said 285 students will be involved in the production. Click here to buy tickets.

The district shared a video on YouTube that gives a behind-the-scenes look at their work for the upcoming musical. All the costumes are being made from scratch and an engineer from BMW is helping with the puppets for the characters Olaf and Sven.

