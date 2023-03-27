USGS: Early morning earthquake hits Midlands

(WCAX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United State Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands early Monday morning.

According to the USGS, the 1.4 magnitude quake hit 8.3 miles of Winnsboro, South Carolina at 6:33 a.m. The earthquake had a depth of 4 kilometers.

USGS said the earthquake was 29.3 miles away from Irmo and 29.4 miles away from Rock Hill.

