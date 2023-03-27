Vigils to be held for students, staff lost during Covenant School shooting

GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several vigils will be held this week to honor the lives lost in the fatal school shooting in Green Hills.

A 28-year-old Nashville woman was identified as the shooter at Covenant Presbyterian School Monday morning, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. The shooter, former student Audrey Hale, was shot and killed by officers.

Three students and three adults were killed during the shooting, according to MNPD. The victims have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all children, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

The vigils will be held in their honor and for the families they left behind.

Vigils being held tonight:

Belmont University - 4 p.m.

The university is holding a service of prayer at the Bell Tower.

We are heartbroken at the shooting that took place at the Covenant School in Green Hills this morning.

Our prayers are with our city and every member of our Belmont Community who is connected to the school and its home church, Covenant Presbyterian. pic.twitter.com/f78vf8Jwrq — Belmont University (@BelmontUniv) March 27, 2023

Christ United Methodist Church - 6:30 p.m.

A prayer vigil will be held at the church, and those who attend are asked to meet in the south parking lot outside the sanctuary entrance.

Christ Presbyterian Academy - 6:30 p.m.

The school is partnering with Christ Presbyterian Church to host a communal prayer for the Covenant School families. The school plans to gather at the Sanctuary in the church from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Lipscomb University - 7 p.m.

The university will hold a prayer in Bison Square.

Join the Lipscomb community tonight as we pray for comfort and healing for the Covenant School community and for those who lost loved ones in today’s tragedy. pic.twitter.com/HawC872oud — Lipscomb University (@lipscomb) March 27, 2023

Vigils being held Tuesday, March 28

City of Mt. Juliet - 6:30 p.m.

The city is holding a candlelight vigil at the Mt. Juliet Clock Tower.

