Warm Monday then turning cooler

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Monday afternoon stays nice and warm but cooler, more seasonal weather is on the way for the rest of the week.

First Alert Headlines

Monday afternoon is warm, with a small chance for pop-ups storms

Cooler, more seasonal days ahead

Next rain storm chance Saturday

Sunshine is breaking out this afternoon, allowing highs to the upper 70s to low 80 in the Upstate, with low to mid 70s across the mountains. Expect breezy conditions too, with SSW winds anywhere from 5-15 mph, and gusts up to 20 mph at times. All-in-all, another great chance to get out for some fresh air! There is a small chance for an isolate storm to pop up in the Upstate this afternoon, but most areas stay dry.

Temperatures cool slightly into the middle of the week, but we are not looking at a shot of unseasonably cold conditions this time around. Instead, we only settle back around average, with highs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the 60s. Temperatures at night take a hit as well, but we’re only talking 40s in the Upstate so nowhere near freezing. The mountains do dip into the 30s with higher elevations seeing overnight lows around freezing.

Turning cooler but dry (Fox Carolina)

We stay dry with lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with an uptick in cloud cover Friday ahead of our next frontal system. As of right now, the models are split on Friday. The Euro brings in scattered showers during the day while the GFS keeps us dry, so we’ll have to watch the trend over the next few days. However, both models usher in a cold front for Saturday, increasing Friday night with the bulk of the rain moving through Saturday. Expect to see storms with this system, since the majority of the precipitation comes through during daytime heating and we will be keeping a close eye on any severe potential as we get closer. It is spring, after all, meaning severe weather season is here.

Slight risk for showers early week with next big rain chance Saturday (Fox Carolina)

