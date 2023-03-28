2 men arrested after deputies find nearly 1K sexually explicit photos of kids

Deputies received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men with sexual exploitation of minor charges after finding sexually explicit photos of kids.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in February 2023 deputies executed a search warrant stemming from a tip that resulted in the discovery of about 1,000 sexually explicit photographs of kids.

“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is dedicated to investigating domestic violence, sex offenses, and crimes against children. Violence and abuse have no place in our community. Our SIU detectives will continue to fervently pursue all offenders and investigate all tips”, said Major John Ledford in a release.

Deputies arrested Jacob Hanalei Boyd with ten counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and was placed in the Buncombe County Detention Center after being issued a $30,000 secured bond.

“I am proud of the joint efforts that went into this heartbreaking investigation. We hope that these charges bring some solace to the children and the families affected. If you have experienced violence or exploitation, I encourage you to please come forward and make a report. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is here to help”, said SIU Detective Michelle Skeeters in a release.

They also arrested James Edd Ligon Jr. on five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and was placed in the Buncombe County Detention Center after being issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Limited information is being released regarding the location and details out of respect for the victims and their families.

If anyone is experiencing sexual violence, call 911 immediately or contact Our Voice at 828-252-0562.

