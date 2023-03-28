7-year-old thrown from ATV and killed in crash, driver arrested

Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child...
Jeremy Bryant was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.(MGN)
By Dustin Weekley and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 7-year-old in Ohio was taken to the hospital Sunday where he later died from injuries sustained from being thrown from an ATV.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, 911 reports advised that an ATV had hit a wire and threw both the driver and child passenger from the vehicle around 3:45 Sunday afternoon.

The 7-year-old was taken to a children’s hospital in Columbus, Ohio where he later died from his injuries.

The driver, 42-year-old Jeremy Daniel Bryant was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives went to the hospital to get a statement from Bryant. He was arrested at the hospital and charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

Authorities said more evidence will be presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury for consideration of more charges.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Mae Briggs, 25
NC fugitive arrested after deputies respond to disturbance call
Body found under Spartanburg bridge
Man found dead, beaten under bridge in Spartanburg, police say
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley talks to players on the bench during the second half of...
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley praised for calling timeout
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Anderson Church Fire
Crews called to overnight church fire in Anderson County

Latest News

Greenville book debate
Library board vote on months-long book debate
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Nashville Christian school shooting
The 71-year-old Florida woman was at the Austin airport waiting for her connecting flight.
Hearing-impaired woman may sue after Texas airport arrest, breaking arm in jail
Municipal Court building in Greenville
City of Greenville announces plans to sell municipal court building
The 71-year-old Florida woman was at the Austin airport waiting for her connecting flight.
Hearing impaired woman may sue after airport arrest, breaking arm in jail