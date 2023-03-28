City of Greenville announces plans to sell municipal court building

Municipal Court building in Greenville
Municipal Court building in Greenville(City of Greenville)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced plans to put the Municipal Court building on the market.

The building, located at 426 North Main Street, no longer accommodates the needs of it’s employees or the public, according to the city. The building also challenges with age and layout.

In 2024, Municipal Court, Greenville Police, Fire Administration and other City services will move to 204 Halton Road office complex. The new facility will offer more parking and additional courtroom space.

City officials said they will seek a commercial broker to issue a request for proposals from developers.

