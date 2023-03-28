A cooler turn for the middle of the week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gray skies today will give way to midweek sun, with mostly dry weather expected until the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Mostly cloudy, slightly cooler today

Sun returns midweek, temps remain cooler

Scattered storms return Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for today, following the passage of Monday’s cold front. Although the boundary has sunk south of our area, waves of cloud covers will continue to jog along and north of it, lending to persistent cloud cover throughout the day with some occasional peeks of sun mixed in. The only catch could be a few light, nuisance showers across the mountains from midday through early evening. Consider keeping an umbrella on hand just in case you have to head out during ant of those showers.

Afternoon Forecast, Tuesday (WHNS)

That front has also ushered in a cooler air mass, with a refreshing feeling thanks to lowered humidity. Highs this afternoon will hold closer to average in the 60s across the mountains and some low 70s upstate. Winds will be lighter compared to the past few days, shifting to the south at 5-15 mph.

Skies will clear tonight as a dome of high pressure begins to build in from the central United States. With it will come some reinforcement to the already-cooler air, bringing morning lows down a bit further into the low 40s upstate and mid 30s across the mountains. Not as cold as our string of freezes in recent weeks, but certainly enough to warrant an extra layer in the morning.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

The midweek period will be dominated by sunshine and comfortably mild conditions as high pressure settles more directly over the Southeast. Highs will remain in the ballpark of average, although slightly below in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday before recovering to the mid and upper 60s Thursday. Friday will bring us back into the 70s, with some increased cloud cover. The day will remain dry for most of us, but a few showers could sneak into the mountains closer to evening in advance of our next cold front.

Weekend Outlook (WHNS)

That front will spell our next round of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Severe weather is not currently expected, but we will be closely monitoring the forecast over the next few days. Severe or not, the showers and storms could certainly prove disruptive for any outdoor activities and events, so you may want to have a backup plan. Highs will at least be warm in the mid 70s. Sunday takes us back to sunshine, with highs remaining mostly in the 70s.

