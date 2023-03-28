Coroner responding after pedestrian hit by car in Greenville County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to a crash along Augusta Road Monday night.

Officials said the crash happened at around 9:25 p.m. near Beechtree Boulevard.

According to officials, details are limited as they investigate the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found under Spartanburg bridge
Man found dead, beaten under bridge in Spartanburg, police say
Cateran's restaurant closing after more than four decades on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Upstate family-owned restaurant serves last meal
Media was allowed to view the exterior of the main house on the Murdaughs' Moselle hunting...
Murdaugh family’s Moselle property sold
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley talks to players on the bench during the second half of...
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley praised for calling timeout
Makayla Mae Briggs, 25
NC fugitive arrested after deputies respond to disturbance call

Latest News

Greenville book debate
Library board vote on months-long book debate
Greenville County wants to use road fee funds for Woodruff Road parallel parkway project
Greenville County wants to use road fee funds for Woodruff Road parallel parkway project
The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot
Homicide investigation underway after 21-year-old shot