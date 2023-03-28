Coroner responding after pedestrian hit by car in Greenville County
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to a crash along Augusta Road Monday night.
Officials said the crash happened at around 9:25 p.m. near Beechtree Boulevard.
According to officials, details are limited as they investigate the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.
