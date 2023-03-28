GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - No, they’re not giant mosquitoes. But you may be seeing more of them as crane fly season begins in South Carolina.

In fall and spring, especially when there is heavy rainfall, crane flies lay eggs in damp fields and lawns near wooded areas. Crane fly larvae can eat grass crowns and roots but are harmless when they become adults.

They’ve been nicknamed “mosquito hawks” or “skeeter eaters,” but experts say adult crane flies don’t kill or eat mosquitos. They only live for a few days and they do not bite or feed on blood.

Crane flies don’t invade buildings but may be attracted to your porch light or other exterior lights at night.

Pest control companies like Terminix say no control is necessary for crane flies, but if you want to attract fewer insects to your home you can switch exterior lights to yellow “bug light” bulbs.

