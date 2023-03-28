Deputies arrest woman on drug trafficking charges

Catrina Lynn Peed, 41
Catrina Lynn Peed, 41(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on a drug trafficking charge following a traffic stop on Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy noticed a woman driving a black Chevrolet car on Mt. Pleasant Road and Leanin Oak Drive, which is near Oakway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and discovered about 25.9 grams of methamphetamine inside of the vehicle.

Deputies said the woman, 41-year-old Catrina Lynn Peed, who also has a suspended license, was arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said Peed was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and driving under suspension.

