Deputies arrest woman on drug trafficking charges

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on a drug trafficking charge following a traffic stop on Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy noticed a woman driving a black Chevrolet car on Mt. Pleasant Road and Leanin Oak Drive, which is near Oakway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and discovered about 25.9 grams of methamphetamine inside of the vehicle.

Deputies said the woman, 41-year-old Catrina Lynn Peed, who also has a suspended license, was arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office said Peed was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and driving under suspension.

