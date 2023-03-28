Driver hands deputy ‘Get out of jail free’ Monopoly card during traffic stop

The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.
The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.(Chisago County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. (Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota gave deputies a good laugh when he handed over a Monopoly card during a traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop Friday night. The driver handed over his driver’s license, along with a “Get out of jail free” Monopoly card.

“Unfortunately, the state of Minnesota does not recognize this as a valid document,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Points for the effort and humor though!”

Facebook users noted in the comments that the card looked worn around the edges and perhaps had been held onto for a long time.

“Bet he’s waited his whole life to use that,” one user wrote.

“I would laugh if they had a wallet full of monopoly money to pay for their fines,” another said.

Officials did not elaborate on the incident or whether the driver was ticketed.

Chisago County is located about 50 miles north of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Mae Briggs, 25
NC fugitive arrested after deputies respond to disturbance call
Body found under Spartanburg bridge
Man found dead, beaten under bridge in Spartanburg, police say
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley talks to players on the bench during the second half of...
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley praised for calling timeout
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Anderson Church Fire
Crews called to overnight church fire in Anderson County

Latest News

Greenville book debate
Library board vote on months-long book debate
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy...
Judge upholds approval of $2.4B Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy plan
Deputies surround home on Travis Road in Anderson County.
LIVE: Deputies surround Anderson County home
FILE - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks the field during practice before an NFL...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft campaigns against antisemitism