Greenville County wants to use road fee funds for Woodruff Road parallel parkway project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County leaders have figured out how they’re going to replenish the county bank after funding $31 million towards what they call the biggest road problem in the county.

We’re still three years away from actually seeing any progress on the parallel parkway project but Monday night, the county finance committee decided that your fees would pay for it.

The Woodruff Road Congestion Relief project is paid for by federal, state and county dollars—it’s $121 million total. The county had to input $31 million. They already paid their part using money from the general fund, so now they have to find a way to put that money back. The finance committee voted to use a portion of the road maintenance fee to do it. They just recently increased it from $15 to $25. Ultimately, taking a cut of the road maintenance fee means it can’t go to other roads. So that again brings the question of how the county will come up with enough money to make the other much needed repairs.

“It’s an urgent need, congestion has been in place for many years. Is it going to get any better? Well, the bond that we approved tonight is going to help that, but we have other congested areas in the county, " said Councilman and Finance Committee Chairman, Butch Kirven.

That’s why to fix those other congested areas, Kriven says council is considering a penny tax and other options to generate more money for road improvements. But nothing has been decided yet.

“It’s a lot of factors that go into those kind of planning decisions on how Greenville County is going to grow and prosper in the years ahead,” he said.

The agreement is that the county will take $2.2 million a year generated from the road fee to pay back the congestion project. It could take 20 years to pay back in full. The agreement needs to be approved by the full county council before it becomes final.

