Greenville Zoo offers chance to get up close with sloths

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced a chance to book a personal encounter with two-toed sloths Lyla and Lincoln.

For $395, a group of six people can have a 40-minute sloth experience that includes education from a zoo staff member and a chance to feed a sloth.

Touching the sloth is not allowed, according to the zoo.

Sloth encounters are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

