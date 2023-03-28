Investigation underway after woman shot in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot early Tuesday morning.

Officers did not give a location for the shooting but said when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Greenwood detectives are following leads and said more details will be released when possible.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.