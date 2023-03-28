LIVE: Deputies surround Anderson County home

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said negotiations are underway after deputies surrounded a home on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Travis Road near Zula Circle. The roadway is currently blocked.

Viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about seeing deputies with guns drawn. The sheriff’s office confirmed deputies, negotiators and their K-9 unit are on scene.

Multiple people were seen being detained by law enforcement.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

