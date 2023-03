GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After decades in Greenville, Gottrocks live music bar is closing its doors.

The venue located on Eisenhower Drive had this message on Facebook:

“Unfortunately, Gottrocks will no longer be booking live entertainment. We will be closing permanently April 1st.”

FOX Carolina reached out for more information about the decision to close. Stay with us for updates on this story.

