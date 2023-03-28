NFL player marries college sweetheart in Upstate

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Landon Dickerson, guard for the Philadelphia Eagles, tied the knot in the Upstate this weekend.

Pat Robinson Photography shared pictures of Dickerson’s wedding to college sweetheart Brooke Kuhlman at the Cliffs at Glassy Chapel.

“Landon grew up in the mountains and I have always enjoyed hiking, so a mountain wedding just made sense for us,” Kuhlman told People.

Dickerson is a native of Hudson, North Carolina. The couple reportedly rented out Hotel Domestique in Travelers Rest for the full weekend.

Before he was drafted by the NFL, Dickerson played for the University of Alabama. He started in all games during the Eagles’ 2022 season.

