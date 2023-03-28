Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field

The police department did not release the name of the woman and indicated no other information about its investigation would be released at this time.
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police say the suspected mother of a baby who was found in a field near a Wisconsin trailer park has been arrested as part of the investigation into the infant’s death, WMTV reports.

Police revealed the arrest of the 39-year-old woman Monday. She was booked Friday on counts of concealing the death of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer, according to the police department. The statement noted the allegations have been handed over to the district attorney’s office and more charges are possible.

The police department did not release the name of the woman and indicated no other information about its investigation would be released at this time.

The police department previously reported the child was found March 4 near the Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park in Whitewater.

The infant was found inside a plastic bag that had been placed in a cardboard box, wrapped in a light-colored shirt and no other clothing, investigators said. They believe the child had been in the field for less than two days prior to being discovered.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Mae Briggs, 25
NC fugitive arrested after deputies respond to disturbance call
Body found under Spartanburg bridge
Man found dead, beaten under bridge in Spartanburg, police say
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley talks to players on the bench during the second half of...
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley praised for calling timeout
The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Anderson Church Fire
Crews called to overnight church fire in Anderson County

Latest News

Greenville book debate
Library board vote on months-long book debate
Local media reports in Mexico say a fire killed dozens of people at a migrant facility in...
Reports: Dozens dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico
Nashville police are searching for a motive in the Nashville mass shooting.
3 children, 3 adults killed in Tennessee private school shooting as police seek motive
John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Reaction to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville