Police looking for teen who ran away on foot in Rutherfordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department is looking for a runaway teen who was last seen on Monday.

According to police, 15-year-old Jay Cicero Branch was last seen on Jordan Lane around 7:50 p.m. It is believed he left on foot and may possibly be in the Forest City area.

Branch is described to have brown curly hair and was wearing a black jacket with jeans.

If anyone has any information regarding Jay Branch please contact the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-429-4108 or Communication Center at 828-286-2911.

