Police searching for missing 15-year-old in Greer
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen on Tuesday morning.
According to police, 15-year-old Matthis Chun was last seen leaving his house on Heatherwood Lane at 9:15 a.m.
Police say Chun was possibly wearing a green hoodie and black sweatpants.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call police at 864-848-2151.
