Police searching for missing 15-year-old in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen on Tuesday morning.

According to police, 15-year-old Matthis Chun was last seen leaving his house on Heatherwood Lane at 9:15 a.m.

Police say Chun was possibly wearing a green hoodie and black sweatpants.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call police at 864-848-2151.

