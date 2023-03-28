Police searching for suspect after painting worth nearly 2K stolen from Upstate restaurant

Officers searching for suspect after painting was stolen on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Upstate...
Officers searching for suspect after painting was stolen on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Upstate restaurant.(Greenville Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a suspect after a painting at an downtown restaurant went missing more than a week ago.

According to police, officers took a report from Holy Molli after a painting priced at about $2,000 went missing on Friday, March 17.

A photo of the suspect can be seen above.

If anyone recognizes the suspect , call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

