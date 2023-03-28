Police searching for suspect after painting worth nearly 2K stolen from Upstate restaurant
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a suspect after a painting at an downtown restaurant went missing more than a week ago.
According to police, officers took a report from Holy Molli after a painting priced at about $2,000 went missing on Friday, March 17.
A photo of the suspect can be seen above.
If anyone recognizes the suspect , call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
