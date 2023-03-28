Police shoot, kill girl suspected in mail carrier robbery

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A girl suspected of robbing a postal carrier at gunpoint was shot and killed by police in Colorado, after authorities say she pointed the gun at officers.

An officer was shot and wounded in the confrontation Monday, Lakewood police said in a statement. The injury wasn’t life-threatening.

The suspect’s name and age had not been released as of Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear how the officer was wounded. At a press conference, department spokesperson John Romero said the girl shot at police officers, who returned fire. However, the written statement issued later Monday only said the girl had pointed a gun at the officers. A handgun was found where the shooting took place, Romero said.

Romero did not immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment Tuesday.

The girl died after being taken to the hospital, the statement said. Another girl suspected of involvement in the Denver-area robbery was arrested in Frederick, Colorado, a small town about 35 miles away.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

