Reports: Dozens dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico

At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in...
At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, according to a newspaper report.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, according to a newspaper report.

Images from the scene showed rows of bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas. Ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue could also be seen.

The Diario de Juarez newspaper, which citied unnamed sources in the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office, said 39 people died in the fire, which broke out late Monday. Injured people have been taken to four hospitals, according to the newspaper.

Neither Mexico’s National Immigration Institute nor the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office responded immediately Tuesday to requests for confirmation.

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process.

Mexico’s attorney general’s office has launched an inquiry and has investigators at the scene, according to media reports.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Mae Briggs, 25
NC fugitive arrested after deputies respond to disturbance call
Body found under Spartanburg bridge
Man found dead, beaten under bridge in Spartanburg, police say
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley talks to players on the bench during the second half of...
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley praised for calling timeout
The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Anderson Church Fire
Crews called to overnight church fire in Anderson County

Latest News

Greenville book debate
Library board vote on months-long book debate
Nashville police are searching for a motive in the Nashville mass shooting.
3 children, 3 adults killed in Tennessee private school shooting as police seek motive
John Cooper, Mayor of Nashville. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Reaction to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville
The Whitewater community held a candlelight vigil for a baby found dead in a field near a...
Police arrest suspected mother of baby found dead in field