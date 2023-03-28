Upstate man accused of using bear spray during January 6 Capitol riots

Thomas Casselman
Thomas Casselman(Federal Bureau of Investigation)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 28, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of South Carolina, announced that an Upstate man was recently taken into custody for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Officials said 29-year-old Thomas Casselman of Walhalla was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds, acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, Casselman was seen in photos and videos from the riot.

Body camera footage from D.C. Metropolitan Police officers and other videos showed Casselman allegedly spraying officers with an orange-colored spray, which one of the victims described as bear spray.

According to officials, over 1,000 people have been charged for their involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol. However, their investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips regarding the incident can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov

