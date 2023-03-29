2 adults, 1 teen now face murder charges after drive-by shooting that killed 14-year-old

Anthony Howard, 19 and Grace Smith, 37 are now facing murder charges following a February 2023...
Anthony Howard, 19 and Grace Smith, 37 are now facing murder charges following a February 2023 drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old in Anderson Co.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said three people are now facing murder charges following a drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old in February.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the charges against 19-year-old Anthony Cole Howard, 37-year-old Grace Lynn Smith and a teen have been upgraded to murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of February 23, 14-year-old Elijah Sergent was found dead inside his home along Willingham Road after a shooting.

Two weeks later, Arkansas authorities found the suspects and they were transported back to the Upstate.

All three suspects are currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies surround home on Travis Road in Anderson County.
Multiple people detained after deputies surround Anderson Co. home
Makayla Mae Briggs, 25
NC fugitive arrested after deputies respond to disturbance call
Generic image of a microphone.
Live music bar in Greenville closing its doors
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Stock image of a sloth
Greenville Zoo sloth encounters put on hold

Latest News

Elevate: Fine arts center showcase
Elevate: Fine arts center showcase
Cynthia Jones, left, and Kathy Smith were victims of the "Reedy River murderer"
Man serving life for Reedy River murders denied parole
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Police arrest wanted felon, 2 men with outstanding warrants
Lawyer Lori breaks down the Daybell case
Lawyer Lori breaks down the Daybell case