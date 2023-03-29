Coroner called to deadly crash on busy Pickens County highway

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office was called to a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 123.

The coroner confirmed at least one person is dead.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned for more.

MORE NEWS: Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant to try out for WWE, report says

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.