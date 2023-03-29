A couple of sunny days before our next storms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunshine makes as comeback today, but showers and storms loom for the end of the week.

High pressure is back in control, and that means sunny skies for us today! Temperatures will run slightly cooler than average after the chilly start this morning, but it will be a pleasant day to get outdoors all the same. Highs will peak in the low to mid 60s, with a NNE wind anywhere from 5-15 mph.

The only thing that might make getting outside difficult, is our pollen situation. Tree pollen levels have exploded over the past few days, with grass pollen now reaching high levels as our lawns start to come out of dormancy. The recent mugginess and rain have also given mold spores a boost, so we’re getting attacked on nearly all sides. Hang in there, and do whatever you can to mitigate your symptoms!

Clear skies will continue tonight with another round of chilly temperatures on the way. Expect lows in the 30s to around 40 degrees in most locations, meaning we’ll need to layer up again in the morning. The overnight clear skies will continue through tomorrow, as high pressure settles over the region. With winds taking a turn toward the southeast, afternoon highs will get a bump into the middle and upper 60s.

Warming will continue on Friday, but it will come at the cost of cloudier skies. It will be partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day, with the potential for a few light showers from time to time across the mountains. Despite the clouds, highs will get back to the low and mid 70s.

Saturday will bring our next significant round of showers and thunderstorms thanks to a cold front sweeping in from the west. Fortunately, for the sake of outdoor plans, much of the activity looks like it will occur in the morning, with a leftover shower or storm possible as far out as 2:00 PM. If you have outdoor plans, moving them to the afternoon will give you a much better shot at avoiding any wet weather. Severe weather possibilities remain low, but we will continue to monitor for the forecast for you. Highs will top the middle and upper 70s.

Back to sunshine on Sunday, and it looks like we’ll keep the warm conditions going into the first few days of April. Highs will hold in the middle to upper 70s Sunday through Tuesday when our next chance for showers arrives.

