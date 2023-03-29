Crews investigating early morning house fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

According to the department, crews were called to a vacant home at the corner of Fant Street and River Street just after 6 a.m.

Officials said it took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

