Crews investigating early morning house fire in Anderson

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Wednesday.

According to the department, crews were called to a vacant home at the corner of Fant Street and River Street just after 6 a.m.

Officials said it took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

