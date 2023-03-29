Crews investigating early morning house fire in Anderson
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Wednesday.
According to the department, crews were called to a vacant home at the corner of Fant Street and River Street just after 6 a.m.
Officials said it took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MORE NEWS: Coroner called to deadly crash on busy Pickens County highway
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.