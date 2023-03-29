Deputies searching for Virginia shooting suspect in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a shooting suspect from Virginia who could be in the Southeast area of Rutherford County.

Deputies said they began searching after the Henrico County Police Department informed them that the suspect was possibly in the area. Deputies found the suspect’s car, but he is still missing.

According to deputies, the suspect, 26-year-old Tiye Washington II, is wanted for a shooting that happened in Henrico County, VA, Tuesday night that left three people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Deputies added that Washington was charged with three counts of malicious wounding and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Deputies consider Washington armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about him is asked to contact law enforcement immediately and not approach him.

