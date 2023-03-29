F-16 Fighting Falcon voted ‘Coolest Thing Made in SC’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The F-16 Fighting Falcon, which is made by Lockheed Martin at its Greenville facility, has earned the title of Coolest Thing Made in South Carolina.

The F-16, one of the world’s most iconic fighter jets, received the most votes in the final round of voting of the 2nd annual SC Manufacturing Madness contest, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina.

“South Carolina is one of the most patriotic states in the nation and is proud to be the ‘Global Home of the F-16′,” said Sara Hazzard, President and CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance in a release. “The F-16 Fighting Falcon is a prime example of the world-class products we make in South Carolina. This year’s Manufacturing Madness contest featured hundreds of innovative and diverse products made every day by our talented workforce. Congratulations to Lockheed Martin and their 1,400 associates who proudly make the Coolest Thing Made in SC.”

The competition’s other three finalists include Side-by-Side Vehicles made by American Honda Motor Co., Inc., South Carolina Manufacturing in Timmonsville, the Electrolux/Frigidaire Single-Door Refrigerator and Freezer made by Electrolux Home Products Inc. in Anderson and the 7HA.03 Gas Turbine made by GE Gas Power, part of GE Vernova in Greenville.

The products advanced to the final round after an initial field of 246 products were nominated.

