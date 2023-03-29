Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Williamston

Firefighters respond to fire near Williamston
Firefighters respond to fire near Williamston(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews responded to a fire at a business on Beaverdam Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 3:30 p.m.

According to officials, no injuries were reported following the incident.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

