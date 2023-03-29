Firefighters respond to commercial fire in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Fire dispatch said crews responded to a fire at a business on Beaverdam Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 3:30 p.m.

According to officials, no injuries were reported following the incident.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

