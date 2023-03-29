Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant to try out for WWE, report says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson quarterback and Upstate native Kelly Bryant is among a group of current and former college athletes who will try out for WWE, leading up to WrestleMania, according to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg.

Rittenberg said WWE will put 50 participants, including Bryant, through a series of performance and promotion evaluations and assess whether to offer any contracts at the end of the week. 13 of the 24 men trying out are football players.

Bryant helped Clemson to the 2017 ACC championship and a College Football Playoff appearance before transferring to Missouri the following year. Rittenberg said Bryant was not drafted in the NFL but played briefly in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

WrestleMania 39 takes place Saturday and Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

