Man accused of setting fire that killed 2 dogs in Madison Co.

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect faces multiple charges following a fire that killed two dogs over the weekend.

Deputies said they responded to Ivy Hill Road on March 26, 2023, after someone reported the structure fire. When they arrived, they learned that one person had been inside when the fire began but was able to out safely. However, two dogs inside the fire couldn’t escape in time and sadly died.

According to deputies, their preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was suspicious, and they later got a search warrant to examine the scene.

Following their investigation, deputies said Jesse Marler was taken into custody and charged with arson and two counts of felony cruelty to Animals. He is currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Deputies are still investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

