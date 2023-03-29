Man accused of setting fire that killed 2 dogs in Madison Co.

Jesse Marler
Jesse Marler(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect faces multiple charges following a fire that killed two dogs over the weekend.

Deputies said they responded to Ivy Hill Road on March 26, 2023, after someone reported the structure fire. When they arrived, they learned that one person had been inside when the fire began but was able to out safely. However, two dogs inside the fire couldn’t escape in time and sadly died.

According to deputies, their preliminary investigation indicated that the fire was suspicious, and they later got a search warrant to examine the scene.

Following their investigation, deputies said Jesse Marler was taken into custody and charged with arson and two counts of felony cruelty to Animals. He is currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Deputies are still investigating this situation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makayla Mae Briggs, 25
NC fugitive arrested after deputies respond to disturbance call
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley talks to players on the bench during the second half of...
South Carolina’s Dawn Staley praised for calling timeout
Body found under Spartanburg bridge
Man found dead, beaten under bridge in Spartanburg, police say
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Deputies surround home on Travis Road in Anderson County.
Multiple people detained after deputies surround Anderson Co. home

Latest News

Attorney General Alan Wilson speaks during a press conference in Columbia on March 27, 2023.
S.C. prosecutors, sheriffs call for change in how state selects judges
As push for affordable housing continues, neighborhood leaders are worried low-income families...
As push for affordable housing continues, neighborhood leaders are worried low-income families will be left behind
Officers investigating after shooting in Greenwood
Officers investigating after woman shot in Greenwood
As push for affordable housing continues, neighborhood leaders are worried low-income families...
As push for affordable housing continues, neighborhood leaders are worried low-income families will be left behind