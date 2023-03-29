Man arrested on drug trafficking, weapons violations charges

Tyler Bartee, 24
Tyler Bartee, 24(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple felony charges on Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Tyler James Bartee was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Possession firearm by felon
  • Carrying concealed gun
  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana

Bartee is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

