Man arrested on drug trafficking, weapons violations charges
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple felony charges on Wednesday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Tyler James Bartee was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Possession firearm by felon
- Carrying concealed gun
- Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
- Possession of marijuana
Bartee is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.
