Man arrested on drug trafficking, weapons violations charges

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple felony charges on Wednesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Tyler James Bartee was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking fentanyl

Possession firearm by felon

Carrying concealed gun

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Bartee is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

