Police arrest 14-year-old in connection with shooting incident at a Midlands amusement park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) announced the arrest of a 14-year-old in connection with a shooting that happened inside a Columbia area amusement park.

Officers said the incident happened inside Frankie’s Fun Park at 140 Parkridge Drive on Monday, March 13.

When officers arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the upper body, she was later transported to a local hospital and has since been released according to police.

Detectives said they spoke with several witnesses on the scene who provided valuable information regarding a fight between at least two groups moments before the shooting.

Additionally, investigators said they were able to review surveillance video of the shooting and collect ballistic evidence to aid the investigation.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes against Persons Unit have charged a 14-year-old male with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

Detectives said the teen was found by CPD officers and additional members of the United States Marshals Service’s (USMS) Carolinas Regional Task Force.

Police say the suspect and the victim knew each other.

According to police, the teen was initially housed at the juvenile section of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

