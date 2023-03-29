Police arrest wanted felon, 2 men with outstanding warrants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said three people were arrested, including a wanted felon on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were conducting crime prevention efforts in various locations when they found and arrested 24-year-old Teakale Kiaaudra Grant, who had open warrants.

Officers located Grant, who was in possession of trafficking an array of illegal narcotics and a stolen firearm, on Riverside Road at around 2:15 p.m.

She was wanted for felony probation violation and simple assault.

Grant was charged with the following:

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession x2

Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport x2

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule I

Possession with the intent to distribute schedule II X3

Possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance withing 1,000ft of a school

Felony flee to elude arrest w/motor vehicle

Carrying a concealed gun

Reckless driving

Driving while impaired

After Grant’s arrest, officers later made contact with two other wanted persons, 24-year-old Deveon Ambrose Chambers and 37-year-old Alvin Rodney Pearson, in the nearby area.

During these arrests, officers seized 16.59 grams of crack cocaine, 11.95 grams, 4.86 grams of heroin, 6.05 grams of meth, $800 and a Smith & Wesson SD4E40 .40 cal. pistol which was reported stolen from Macon County.

Pearson was charged with felony possession schedule II and resist/delay/obstruct.

He was also open warrants for the following:

Felony flee to elude arrest w/motor vehicle

Misd. probation violation

Reckless driving

Resist/delay/obstruct

Driving while license revoked

Speeding x2

Chambers was charged with failure to appear on speeding, failure to appear on driving while license revoked and resist/delay/obstruct.

All three were booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility. Grant was booked under a $370,000 secured bond, Pearson was booked under a $19,000 secured bond and Chambers was booked under a $2,000 secured bond.

