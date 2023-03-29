Special prosecutors named in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on Oct. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (FOX Carolina) - Two private attorneys have been named as special prosecutors in the deadly shooting on set of the film ‘Rust’ that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the set of 'Rust.'
Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the set of 'Rust.'(Provided by William Richardson)

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack Altwies made the announcement two weeks after New Mexico Rep. Andrea Reeb stepped down as special prosecutor in the case.

“I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand,” Reeb said.

Actor Alec Baldwin and weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are charged with involuntary manslaughter after Hutchins was accidentally killed with a pistol during a rehearsal in 2021.

Before she made it to Hollywood, Hutchins studied at USC Upstate in Spartanburg and interned at ETV Upstate. She is survived behind husband Matthew Hutchins and son Andros.

