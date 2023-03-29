Special prosecutors named in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (FOX Carolina) - Two private attorneys have been named as special prosecutors in the deadly shooting on set of the film ‘Rust’ that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the set of 'Rust.' (Provided by William Richardson)

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack Altwies made the announcement two weeks after New Mexico Rep. Andrea Reeb stepped down as special prosecutor in the case.

“I will not allow questions about my serving as a legislator and prosecutor to cloud the real issue at hand,” Reeb said.

My office has appointed long-time New Mexico attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to serve as special prosecutors in the 'Rust' case. Their extensive experience and trial expertise will allow the state to pursue justice for Halyna Hutchins. — MaryCarmackAltwies (@MaryCarmackAltw) March 29, 2023

Actor Alec Baldwin and weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are charged with involuntary manslaughter after Hutchins was accidentally killed with a pistol during a rehearsal in 2021.

Before she made it to Hollywood, Hutchins studied at USC Upstate in Spartanburg and interned at ETV Upstate. She is survived behind husband Matthew Hutchins and son Andros.

