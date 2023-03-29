United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston

FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,”...
FILE - Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A United Airlines flight bound from Houston to Rio De Janeiro has returned to Bush Intercontinental Airport for an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, the airline said.

Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines.

The airline did not describe the nature of the problem and an airport spokesperson did not immediately return messages for comment Wednesday morning.

The airline said the plane landed safely, passengers got off and United Airlines made arrangements to get them to their destination.

The flight tracking website FlightAware reported the aircraft was a Boeing 767 flying to Rio De Janeiro that departed Houston at 8:52 p.m. and returned to the airport, landing at 10:50 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies surround home on Travis Road in Anderson County.
Multiple people detained after deputies surround Anderson Co. home
Makayla Mae Briggs, 25
NC fugitive arrested after deputies respond to disturbance call
Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Generic image of a microphone.
Live music bar in Greenville closing its doors
Stock image of a sloth
Greenville Zoo offers chance to get up close with sloths

Latest News

Two masked suspects fell though the ceiling in Glendale, Wisconsin.
WATCH: 2 robbery suspects fall through restaurant ceiling
Greenville Municipal Court building for sale
Greenville Municipal Court building for sale
Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26
Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26
This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russian diplomat: Moscow has suspended sharing information about nuclear forces with US