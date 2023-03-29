Upstate sheriff reacts to Nashville school shooting that left 6 victims dead

Sheriff Mueller from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office discussed the shooting that killed multiple people at the Covenant School in Nashville Monday
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller recently sat down with FOX Carolina’s Justin Dougherty to talk about the school shooting in Nashville that left six victims dead on Monday.

Three students and three adults were shot and killed at Covenant Presbyterian School, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Officers later shot and killed the suspect shortly after arriving at the scene.

I just don’t think that we are talking enough together, sharing information on potential threats in our communities around the country, Mueller said. “You can have someone that goes in for a mental health crisis, and they see all kinds of red flags, but oftentimes it’s never shared with law enforcement.

Mueller also watched officers’ body camera footage from the scene with us and broke down their response to the situation.

Sheriff Mueller Reacts to Bodycam Footage

