13-foot Great White Shark pinged off North Carolina coast

Great White Shark Breton
Great White Shark Breton(OCEARCH)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTER BANKS.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Great White Shark was tracked off the coast of North Carolina this week.

The shark, named Breton by nonprofit marine research group OCEARCH, is 13 feet and 3 inches long. He weighs 1,437 pounds.

Breton pinged off Hatteras, North Carolina in the Outer Banks, OCEARCH said.

“Many of our animals use the productive continental shelf waters around the Outer Banks, NC as a spring staging area before making their migration north for their summer residency,” OCEARCH wrote on Facebook.

Breton was first tagged off of Nova Scotia in 2020, OCEARCH tracking data shows. He was named for Cape Breton, where he was tagged.

Several juvenile sharks have been spotted in the same area recently.

You can continue to track Breton and other sharks here.

MORE NEWS: Officials investigating after dog brings owner human arm

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies surround home on Travis Road in Anderson County.
Multiple people detained after deputies surround Anderson Co. home
Coroner called to crash on busy highway in Pickens Co.
Coroner identifies victim in crash on busy Pickens County highway
Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an...
‘Tremendous loss’: Zoo announces unexpected death of 6-year-old giraffe
Hit-and-run in Newberry County
Troopers searching for driver after detached tire kills victim on I-26
Generic image of a microphone.
Live music bar in Greenville closing its doors

Latest News

Megan Wertz
Deputies searching for missing Anderson Co. woman
The campus was on lockdown for hours and there were reports of two suspects, a school official...
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college
What's for Dinner? Chicken salad with cranberries
What's for Dinner? Chicken salad with cranberries
Greenville Spring Day of Service
Greenville Spring Day of Service