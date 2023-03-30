13-foot Great White Shark pinged off North Carolina coast

OUTER BANKS.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Great White Shark was tracked off the coast of North Carolina this week.

The shark, named Breton by nonprofit marine research group OCEARCH, is 13 feet and 3 inches long. He weighs 1,437 pounds.

Breton pinged off Hatteras, North Carolina in the Outer Banks, OCEARCH said.

“Many of our animals use the productive continental shelf waters around the Outer Banks, NC as a spring staging area before making their migration north for their summer residency,” OCEARCH wrote on Facebook.

Breton was first tagged off of Nova Scotia in 2020, OCEARCH tracking data shows. He was named for Cape Breton, where he was tagged.

Several juvenile sharks have been spotted in the same area recently.

You can continue to track Breton and other sharks here.

